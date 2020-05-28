Two teens, 20-year-old driver die in crash in Benton County, Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man were killed Wednesday in a crash in Benton County, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report.

State troopers said the three, who were all from Fort Dodge, Iowa, were in a 2002 Mercury when the driver, 20-year-old Richard P. Davis, lost control going around a curve along southbound MO-7 just south of RT-M, and went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Davis, a 14-year-old male, whom officials have not released the identity of, and 18-year-old Matayah McLouglin died in the crash.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., officials said. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Benton County is approximately a two-hour drive southeast of the metro.