Two teens killed in late night shooting at 8th and Olive in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two teens were killed Friday night after a shooting in Kansas City, police say.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police were around 8th and Olive to investigate the sound of gunfire. While in the area, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims are teens; they were shot just outside their apartment, and both victims died from their injuries.

The investigation is underway, but initial information indicates that there was some sort of domestic incident that led to the shooting after both victims had just left Ramadan services.

Mayor Quinton Lucas reacted to the news of Kansas City’s latest killing on social media early Saturday.

Our young people—and all people—should be safe coming back and forth from religious services. Saddened to hear of the killing of two teenagers returning home from Ramadan services this evening in Northeast. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 1, 2021

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

