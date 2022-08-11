GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two teens were shot early Thursday morning in Gladstone, Missouri, police say.

The Gladstone Police Department was called to the area of North Broadway and NW 68th Street after 4 a.m. and found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Broadway Ridge apartments.

A 15 and 16-year-old are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle was found, but no suspect has been located or taken into custody.

The incident continues to be investigated and anyone with information is urged to call police.

