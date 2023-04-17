OLATHE, Kan. — Two teenagers killed in a shooting this past weekend in Olathe, Kansas have been identified.

Olathe police officers responded to a possible homicide just after 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the area of West 126th Street and North Rogers Road.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman victim was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 19-year-old Jessica Hicks, of Olathe.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 18-year-old Monterrio Spenser Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the case remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.