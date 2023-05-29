INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a double shooting near the 600 block of North Dover Drive.

Two teenagers were hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The incident took place at the Hawthorne Apartments.

The suspect crashed into a tree trying to get away from the scene and then fled on foot.

It is possible the suspect got into another car. One apartment and one vehicle were also hit by gunfire.

Police are still looking for the suspect and say there possibly multiple suspects.

Anybody with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-84777.