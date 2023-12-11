KNOB NOSTER, Mo. — Two toddlers were among seven people injured Sunday in a wrong-way crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday, as a 30-year-old woman in a Ford Fusion was driving west on eastbound U.S. 50 Highway near Route P, just outside of Knob Noster.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the woman hit a Jeep Renegade head-on, causing that vehicle to spin into another lane and hit a Chevy Cruze. A Nissan Altima also hit debris in the roadway during the crash.

The Fusion, Renegade and Cruze were all totaled in the wreck.

A 1-year-old boy from Whiteman Air Force, who was in the Fusion, and a 1-year-old from Knob Noster, who was in the Renegade, were both seriously injured. Medics took them both to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

First responders took the 30-year-old driver of the Fusion and the 32-year-old driver of the Renegade to the hospital via helicopter.

A 35-year-old man, from Knob Noster, in the Jeep Renegade also went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Medics took two 35-year-old Sedalia women from the third car to the hospital as well.