SHAWNEE, Kan. — Two toy guns were brought to two different schools in the Shawnee Mission School District Monday, according to messages principals at each campus sent out to parents.

One toy gun was brought to Benninghoven Elementary. The other toy gun was brought to Shawnee Mission East High School.

“One of our students brought a toy gun with them to school this morning,” Benninghoven School Principal Anna Jensen said in the memo Monday. “As soon as we learned of it, the ‘gun’ was confiscated. I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies. It is important that we reinforce with our students that “If you see something, say something!”

“Well I’m glad they’re staying on top of things,” Benninghoven parent Tobias Nettie said Tuesday. “I want to make sure everybody’s safe. Obviously, you need to be thinking about what you bring to school and what you don’t, whether it’s a toy or not, so I’m glad they’re staying on top of it.”

Nettie had heard about the incident at his daughter’s school. He had not heard about what happened Monday at Shawnee Mission East High School though.

Shawnee Mission East High School Principal Jason Peres said his school learned of a video circulating in which an individual was wearing a ski mask and holding a toy gun.

“The individuals involved were identified and interviewed, and we are confident there is no threat to the East community,” Peres said in the message Monday. “This matter will continue to be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.”

Each incident in the Shawnee Mission School District happened just one school day after the shooting of an assistant principal and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School on Friday.

“It’s a great school system with great kids who go here, great family, great community,” Nettie said of the Shawnee Mission School District Tuesday. “So yeah, it’s a little surprising that this is happening around here.”

