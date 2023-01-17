SHAWNEE, Kan. — Three people made it out of a house fire in Shawnee Tuesday night.

Shawnee firefighters are investigating the house fire that was reported just before 9 p.m. near McCoy Street and Aminda Street.

When crews first arrived on the scene they could see smoke and fire from the rear of the house.

The City of Shawnee is asking people to avoid the area while firefighters work to secure the scene.

The city said the three people made it out with two being treated for minor smoke inhalation. Two dogs also escaped safely.

The fire is reported to be out at this time.

The Shawnee Fire Department tells FOX4 preliminary investigation is this is a cooking fire.