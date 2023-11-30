KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the westbound I-470 exit ramp with Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a black Volkswagen Tiquan was heading north on Blue Ridge underneath I-470 with they collided with a black Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling down the exit ramp from westbound I-470.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and is in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Tiquan was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.