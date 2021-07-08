Two-vehicle crash in Basehor leaves one dead, two injured

BASEHOR, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Basehor.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and 174th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2013 GMC Sierra truck and a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker were both traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 when the driver of the Chevrolet attempted a left turn on 174th Street and was struck in the rear by the driver of the GMC.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead by family members at the scene of the crash. He has been identified as 48-year-old Marvin Giron-Ardon, of KCK. A 40-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was reported to have minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The 27-year-old male driver of the GMC was reported to have a possible injury with complain of pain. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.