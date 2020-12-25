KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a crash at E. 99th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard on Friday afternoon at about 1:30 according to Kansas City police.
KCPD tells FOX4 that a driver in a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south on Blue Ridge and moving fast when they failed to stop at a red light and got hit by a white Nissan Altima.
The Nissan driver was headed west on E. 99th Street and had a green light, the collision spun the pickup truck, which struck a wooden utility pole and metal traffic pole. The Ford driver died at the scene. They haven’t been identified yet.
Police say the Nissan driver and his 7-year-old daughter suffered non-life threatening injuries.
- Two-vehicle crash in south Kansas City leaves one person dead on Christmas Day
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park
- ‘Unprecedented volume’ leads to Christmas gifts mailed via USPS stuck in transit
- FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional