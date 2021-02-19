Two victims identified in triple shooting in westside Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the victims of a triple shooting this week that left two people dead.

Police say 35-year-old Khasheme Strother and 19-year-old Raymon Hill were shot and killed just before 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Strother, Hill and another man who had all been shot inside a townhome. Strother and Hill were declared dead at the scene.

The third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and medics took him to a local hospital.

On Friday, police confirmed that a “person of interest” they identified the day of the shooting is the third shooting victim.

Further details of what led up to the shootings have not been released. Police said the case is still under investigation; however, they expect criminal charges will be filed soon.

Strother and Hill’s deaths marked Kansas City’s 18th and 19th homicides of 2021.

“No matter what the number, it’s too many, and this isn’t just a number. This is family. Someone’s life is forever changed from this moment today and the detectives have to meet these families and deliver that terrible news,” KCPD Officer Donna Drake said earlier this week. “So we don’t like any number on that chart, and in my opinion, one is too many.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.