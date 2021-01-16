Two Waldo Heights fire victims recount their jump to survival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 heard from the two women that jumped from their third-floor balcony during an apartment fire last month.

“So that was my whole plan,” Maria Gonzalez, who jumped from the third floor, said. “To swing myself into the second balcony, but I couldn’t do it.”



Gonzalez must wear a back brace everywhere she goes.



“It just feels better when I have it on,” Gonzalez said.



She said she broke her back in four places when she jumped from the third floor to escape a massive building fire at Waldo Heights in December.



“I was like so surprised that I even broke it,” said Gonzalez. “I was trying to like get up. I was like, ‘I’m okay’ and I didn’t even know until they told me that I broke something.”



Gonzalez’s ankle is also broken because of the fall.

She’s been using a wheelchair to get by.



Her roommate, Miranda Davidson, remembers seeing the flames that ripped through their apartment building.



“Our only option was to go off the balcony,” Davidson said.



Davidson said after Gonzalez jumped, she threw two of their pets out of the window and jumped behind them.



“I remember falling on my leg and then the paramedics coming and then the people that were there for us,” said Davidson. “I broke it in four different places and tore my ACL.”



Even though they lost everything in the flames, the two are happy they still have one of their pets, Mocha. A GoFundMe account was created to help the two.