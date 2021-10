LIBERTY, Mo. — It’s double the trouble in a Liberty neighborhood.

The city’s police department said two water main breaks Wednesday afternoon flooded Conistor just south of Liberty Drive. Police are directing traffic as crews move in to repair the issue. Officers were forced to close the street to work on the broken main.

The work could impact drivers trying to reach Liberty Christian Fellowship church and possibly EPiC Elementary School.

Liberty Utilities is responding to two water main breaks on Conistor just south of Liberty Drive. The road is closed from Liberty drive to Barford. Staff is out directing traffic until the full on call crew can arrive. Please do not speed past our staff directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/7D3U4u9B56 — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) October 27, 2021