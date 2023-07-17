KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along with the issues restoring power, downed trees and branches continue to block roads and sidewalks around parts of Kansas City.

Three days after the storm, some neighbors in the area of the Waldo neighborhood are asking questions about the clean-up timeline.

For close to 72 hours, a massive tree has blocked the westbound lanes of Gregory Boulevard, causing a two-way bottleneck approaching the branches.

“The way it’s set up, there’s one lane and the vehicles kind of have to play chicken with one another to get through. I mean, that’s my main concern,” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad said.

“Well, if you’re in a sedan, you’re not necessarily going to see. I have an SUV. I came out the other way. This is where I work out, so I knew to avoid this,” Linda Harris, who lives nearby, said.

Harris said Friday’s storm is still jarring three days later, saying she was not expecting its strength.

“Actually, I was in the best place to be. I was in a bar,” Harris said.

“At that point, I look out the window, and you could see, it was like Dorothy’s coming to Oz. It’s just like, this is going to be bad,” Harris said.

“I’m a little surprised they haven’t gotten to it because this is a main artery. And we already have an issue because they’re doing some work. So hopefully, they’ll get to it soon,” Harris said.

A few blocks away off Ward Parkway, Michael Wheeler’s cars are still stuck in his driveway.

“We can’t get out. Can’t go to work,” Wheeler said.

“Can’t go to work?” Kittilstad asked.

“Can’t go to the grocery store. Can’t do anything,” Wheeler said.

“We were on the screen porch, and we actually saw the trees. I mean, power’s coming off and on, and it got really windy. And then, I guess we had a little microburst or something. But that tree over in the park and then all these trees here came down,” Wheeler said.

“This really doesn’t look good. This is too big of a job for you to handle yourself, you think?” Kittilstad asked.

“Oh yeah. I’m kind of afraid to get my little six-inch chainsaw out on it,” Wheeler said.

He says ‘311’ told him a crew would be out by Saturday. Now he’s feeling a little anxious.

“So you’re just waiting for someone to show up?” Kittilstad asked.

“Yeah, we called them up today and said ‘Look, if you could just clear the driveway so we could get our cars out. You don’t have to take the wood right now. Just give me a path,” Wheeler said.

Throughout all this, Kansas City—in its messaging to the public—has stressed how widespread the damage has been from this storm and that there’s a lot of work to be done.

They’re telling people to report the damage they see through the city’s app.