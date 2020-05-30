Two young children, ages 6 and 7, killed in crash in unincorporated Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two young children have died after a crash in rural Jackson County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near E Blue Mills Road and N Miller Drive, just west of Buckner.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two children, ages 6 and 7, took their grandmother’s car for a joyride.

The child driver lost control of the car and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

Both children were killed in the crash. Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

This story is developing.

MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children. MSHP will provide updates. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/L0DNEHkYnz — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 30, 2020