Two young children, ages 6 and 7, killed in crash in unincorporated Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two young children have died after a crash in rural Jackson County.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. near E Blue Mills Road and N Miller Drive, just west of Buckner.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two children, ages 6 and 7, took their grandmother’s car for a joyride.
The child driver lost control of the car and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.
Both children were killed in the crash. Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.
This story is developing.