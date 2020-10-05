Two young moms killed in wrong-way crash in KC, leaving families devastated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say two women were victims of a wrong-way crash Sunday morning, and it’s left their families stunned. Now they want justice.

“He needs to pay for what he did. He took two beautiful young ladies away,” Kendra Cooks said.

Cooks is the mother of Kiara Clark, one of the two women killed in that crash early Sunday on 43rd Street and Woodland Avenue.

“They were coming back from an event they had went to. They were on their way to Dedra’s, the other girl’s house, when the dude flew off the highway and hit them head on,” Cooks said.

Police said the driver of a blue Dodge Charger was speeding down 43rd Street, heading westbound in the outer eastbound lane.

That’s when the Dodge hit a blue Chevy Impala head on, killing both Clark and Dedra Cox.

“People fly through the neighborhood as if it’s not a neighborhood,” Mia Ramsey said.

People who live in the area, which is right off 71 Highway, say speeding is a problem.

“We’ve seen way too many crashes on this corner for it to not be an issue,” Ramsey said.

As for Clark’s mother, Cooks wishes she could turn back time.

“She was beautiful. Everything about her was beautiful. She had a beautiful spirit. Anytime she walked in the room, you knew she was there,” Cooks said.

Cooks said Clark and Cox were best friends. Clark leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. Cox had two children. Her youngest was born just a couple months ago.