Tyrann Mathieu Foundation registering people to vote at Union Station event

Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Honey Badger is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with a special registration event at Union Station called, “Flex Your Freedom.”

Tyrann Mathieu Foundation is teaming up with Harvester today, Sept. 22, to give away meals to 320 low-income families, a nod to his jersey number 32. Those families all pre-registered and have been picked beforehand.

Families receiving the donations will come to Union Station at 9 a.m. and will be able to register to vote when they come here to pick up their food.

However, the registration isn’t just for those families — it’s for everyone. Registration will open to the rest of the public at 11 a.m. There will be options to apply for a mail-in ballot and vote early, in-person as an absentee voter. There will also be information on notarizing your ballot.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7. In Kansas, it’s Oct. 13.

The event also aligns with the start of in person absentee voting in Missouri today. To vote absentee, you must meet one of these qualifications – which includes being out of town on election day; having a disability that prevents you from going to the polls; or having an increased risk of getting COVID-19.

The event will end at 2 p.m.

