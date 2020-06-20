Tyreek Hill and KCK police team up for youth mentor program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill teamed up with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department this weekend to spend some time with metro youth.

The partnership is through the OK Program, a community outreach program through the police department.

“Since 1990, the OK Program has touched the lives of thousands of African-American males from the ages of 12 to 18 in order to reverse the high rates of homicides and incarceration among that population,” the OK Program website reads.

Pictures posted to the KCKPD Facebook page shows Hill talking to and taking pictures with kids at the event.

“Special thanks to Tyreek for working these kids and creating some great memories,” the post states.

It says events with kids from the community “helps officers understand the fear and challenges they face in everyday life. That all goes a long way to creating better relationships in our community.”

The post states that organizers limited the number of attendees and took coronavirus precautions.