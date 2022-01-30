KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill gives back to the community, specifically a homeless vet.

Hill gave one of the homeless vet’s tickets to Sunday’s AFC Championship game after he met and giving back to the homeless while distributing backpacks full of warm items to a homeless camp on Friday.

The 27-year-old receiver contacted Scott Lamaster with ‘Taking it to the Streets’ and offered him tickets to take the homeless vet, a big Chiefs fan to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Friday while we were out with Tyreek handing out cold weather backpacks donated through his foundation, we introduced him to a couple of homeless veterans,” Lamaster said. “Tyreek pulls me aside and said, if I can get you a couple of tickets for Sunday’s game, can you bring this veteran.”

“Last night, Tyreek texted me and told me he sent two tickets and, I went back on the streets to our veteran camp and told the gentleman. Tyreek wanted him to be his guest and, I’ll pick him up Sunday morning. Tears came down his face and, he couldn’t believe it.”

Through Hill’s Foundation, he launched a $10.00 for number 10 campaign to help with the homeless needs in the Kansas City metro area.

If you like to be a part of Hill’s outreach program, visit Hill’s family foundation page and give.

