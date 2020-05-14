Tyreek Hill surprises 100 doctors and nurses at Saint Luke’s Hospital with lunch from local restaurant

Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent Thursday once again giving back to local doctors and nurses. 

The Cheetah wore a mask and gloves as handed out meals from Fuel Cafe of Kansas City at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza. 

Hill provided  a total of 100 meals to show his appreciation for the staff and all their hard work on the front lines of this pandemic. 

He even took time to take photos with these health care workers. 

Last week Hill handed out lunch to staff at Saint Luke’s North Hospital

