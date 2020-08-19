U.S. AG Bill Barr says Operation LeGend is working, ‘just getting started’ during KC visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal and local law enforcement officials converged on Kansas City today to promote Operation LeGend and to provide updated information, saying that the operation is not ending anytime soon.

“Operation LeGend is working,” Tim Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said. “To use the parlance of our day, we are flattening the curve.”

Garrison said that the operation has resulted in the arrest of 18 homicide suspects and the seizure of nearly 80 firearms. He said Kansas City had more than five killings every three days in June. Today, he said it has reversed to three killings every five days.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr called Operation LeGend, “one of the most significant law enforcement operations in the Department of Justice.”

“The federal government has dispatched to the nine cities… more than 1,000 federal agents, working shoulder to shoulder with our state and local partners,” Barr said. “Here in Kansas City for example, there are 185 additional agents.”

Barr said the DOJ has also allocated $78.5 million to state and local partners, supporting additional police positions, more prosecutors and crime-solving technology.

“For us, LeGend is a symbol of the many hundreds of innocent lives that have been taken in the recent upsurge of crime in many of our urban areas,” Barr said. “His name should be remembered, and his senseless death, like those of all the others in this recent surge, should be unacceptable to Americans.”

4-year-old LeGend Taliferro was a boy from Kansas City who was killed while he slept in his apartment on June 29. Police arrested a suspect in the case a month and a half later.

“The arrest was the product of very hard work by the Kansas City police, and was supported by critical assistance from the FBI. This arrest will not bring LeGend back, but it will make his case an example as how we can come together to take violent criminals off the street.”

Charron Powell, LeGend’s mother, said a light weight had been lifted from her and her family following the charges.

“We wouldn’t have solved the cases as timely as we had, and we wouldn’t have suspects in custody without our federal partnerships,” Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith said. “This is absolutely making a difference.”

Barr speculated that some violence is result of pent up anger regarding coronavirus orders, efforts to “demonize police,” and the early release of some violent criminals. He said he believes that the first step to decreasing crime long term is to make people feel safe through law enforcement in the short term.

“In the federal system, we have a better ability to hold onto violent offenders, keep them in custody pending disposition of their case,” Barr said. “This is critical for community policing… the essential ingredient to that is that the community feels safe when they’re dealing with the police and they’re providing information to police.”

“The operation is just getting started,” he added. “Through this operation, we’re going to continue working with our state and local departments.”