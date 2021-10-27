U.S. Bank robbed in Kansas City on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on NW Berry Road on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 5’3″ woman with long black braids, a dark baseball cap, black face mask and wearing a black Kansas City Chiefs championship sweatshirt.

The suspect was carrying a black folder and a manilla envelope.

According to release, she approached the teller, produced a demand note and brandished a firearm.

There were no injuries and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story and will provide updates.

