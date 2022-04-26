KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are one step closer to being able to own limited-edition, collectible coins dedicated to the league.

Monday afternoon, leaders from the U.S. Mint, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the Kansas City Royals and Congress introduced the coins at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The U.S. Treasury produced a three-coin series to commemorate the Centennial of Negro Leagues Baseball. They are the first-ever Mint coins honoring the Negro Leagues. The coins are available in $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar coins.

The designs feature the Negro Leagues tour bus that served as their home on the road when players were refused entry to hotels and restaurants, a pitcher in mid-throw, as well as the portrait of player, manager and executive Andrew “Rube” Foster along with his signature.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver sponsored the legislation in the House of Representatives and Senator Roy Blunt did the same in the Senate.

Congressman Cleaver called the event a special day for Kansas City.

“If you think about it, there’s no other city on the planet and no other Federal Reserve can do this but us,” Cleaver said.

Royals owner John Sherman said that the Negro Leagues players ended up changing the way America views race and sports, but they didn’t initially set out to do that – they just wanted the same opportunities as white players.

“You know, when I walk through there [the museum] I think about the courage and the risk that these people took because they just wanted an opportunity to play baseball.”

Surcharges of $35 for each gold coin sold, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each clad half dollar will be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for educational programs and exhibits.

The coins are available for pre-order here.

