KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Uber announced Monday that it is launching accounts for teens in the Kansas City area.

Parents and guardians can now help their teens make an account that allows them to request rides with parental supervision.

The teen will receive a link to download the app and create their profile through their family profile in the Uber app. They will be able to complete their mandatory onboarding process before requesting rides.

Here’s what parents should expect when their teens ride in Uber:

Live trip tracking:

Parents will receive real-time updates whenever their teen requests a ride, including the driver’s name and vehicle information, and they can follow the trip’s progress live in their Uber app.

With teen accounts, parents will know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel.

Pin Verification:

Before a teen gets in the car, they’ll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN.

Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver.

Ridecheck:

Uber uses sensors and GPS data to detect if the ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If that occurred, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they’re okay.

Audio recording:

Uber’s Audio Recording feature allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and saves files on the device.

Expand communication:

Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber’s safety line

Highly rated, experienced drivers:

Only drivers who have passed local screening, and background check requirements and are highly rated and experienced will be able to receive trip requests from teen account holders.

Drivers can choose to opt out of receiving teen trips at any time.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” Uber Product Manager Mariana Esteves said in a release. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience.

“Whether their teen is getting a ride to an internship or heading home after soccer practice, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way. We’re committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving.”

Uber began launching teen accounts in late 2022 in Canada and in early 2023 in several cities across the US.