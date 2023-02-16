KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government’s Black History Committee is getting ready to help local students after not holding a scholarship fundraiser for two years during the COVID pandemic.

The Committee’s Black History Celebration and Scholarship Banquet on Saturday, February 18. The goal is to bring local community leaders, elected leaders, and other guests together to help mobilize efforts within the community to make it a better place to live for its residents.

“Whether it’s continuing to tell the story of a historic leader, African American leader in the community, or helping us by continuing to donate to our committee as well as the other universities and school districts that in the area,” said UG Public Information Officer and Committee Member Krystal McFeders.

The money that’s raised helps local students cover various expenses as they continue their education.

“Our funds helped purchase books, helped pay for part of their tuition, they’re thankful for that because some students have limited income,” said Committee Co-Chair Deasiray Bush.