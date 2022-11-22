KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County Commissioners expressed support for a process to digitize nearly 70 years of case files last week.

Tuesday they had to decide how they’d pay for the $1.7 million project with this year’s budget already in place.

“I just want to remind everyone the world is watching, not just people in Wyandotte County,” Mayor Tyrone Garner said during a special session.

Federal grand jurors indicted former Kansas City Kansas Police detective and Captain Roger Golubski on civil rights charges for sexually abusing women and coercing witnesses in cases he investigated dating back to the 1980’s.

He’s also charged with protecting human sex traffickers.

Monday, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department announced it would review more than 150 cases Golubski worked on. But the District Attorney’s Office said it can’t do the same without technology.

“What we have right now is not organized and it’s not searchable,” DA Mark Dupree said.

Four-thousand boxes now sit in jail cells atop the courthouse.

The DA’s office asked commissioners for $1.7 million to digitize them.

“Anything he had his name and imprint on we’re going to review thoroughly to see if the convictions that were there had any evidence beyond that of his taint to still stand solid today,” Dupree said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to use $378,000 in left over American Rescue Plan Act funds and $300,000 in cash.

The remaining more than a million dollars will be debt that’s financed.

“We are financially strapped as a community, we have many needs but I commend the commission on coming together to move this issue forward,” Commissioner Tom Burroughs said.

An outside company will start hauling those 4,000 boxes out of the courthouse December 5.

Making the files digital is expected to take up to 18 months.

