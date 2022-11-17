KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Wyandotte County District Attorney wants to take another look at every case a recently indicted retired Kansas City Kansas detective and police captain worked on.

The problem right now, figuring out which cases those were. Mark Dupree asked commissioners for $1.7 million Thursday to digitize case files. The big reason so he can search for one name in those police reports, Roger Golubski.

Inside old jail cells inside the courthouse could be the answers some members of the KCK community have been seeking for decades. There sit 4000 boxes of court case files from the past 70 years.

“Those files are unorganized they are unsearchable, it is unsafe and hazardous,” Dupree told commissioners.

Mark Dupree says time is of the essence after a new indictment against former KCK Detective Golubski accused him of protecting sex traffickers and getting paid to do it. He already faces federal charges for civil rights violations.

The $1.7 million would allow an outside company to digitize the files and make them searchable by name, with the initial focus on the more than 40 years Golubski worked as an officer in Wyandotte County.

He spent 1975 to 2010 with the KCK Police Department before working for Edwardsville from 2010 to 2016.

Commissioners worried where the money would come from and many said they were frustrated the request wasn’t on the agenda.

“Those victims didn’t plan to become victims I don’t think the community quite frankly is concerned about your procedure or timeframe I think the community is concerned about justice,” Dupree responded.

Dupree said the ultimate goal of the project is also to bring more transparency and accountability.

The Commission approved a resolution of support for the funding Thursday. They plan to call a special meeting after meeting with the finance department for full funding approval. Dupree hopes to then begin the digitizing process next month. It’s expected to take 6-18 months.

