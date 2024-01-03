KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK is trying to help seniors and residents with disabilities get a break on some of their bills.

“The more information we can get out to our citizens that qualify, the more they’re going to apply and the more people we can help,” said UG Interim Clerk Monica Sparks.

That’s why she says the UG is meeting with residents in community centers all over the county to help them determine their eligibility for BPU PILOT Relief, property tax refund, utility, and sales tax rebate programs.

Depending on their situation, residents could save hundreds of dollars a year if not more.

“These different fees and these different charges are hard to keep up with so our governing body became very aware of that through our governing process and found a way that they were able to offer some relief to our citizens,” Sparks said.

Residents qualify if they make $40,500 or less and are sixty-five or disabled as of January 1, 2024.

For the first time, the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) Pilot fee can also be returned to residents every month starting over the summer.

“Everyone who qualifies should see that [BPU Pilot fee] removed from their bill and it will in through June of next year,” Sparks said. “They’ll have to re-apply every year, but we were trying to make it so that it was a continuous year.”

You can find more information about qualifying for the rebates and how to apply here.