UG mayor responds to athletes, families critical of COVID-19 response: ‘It’s all about dictating’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A presentation from Wyandotte County health officials to the Unified Government painted a still bleak picture for COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

Numbers are twice as high as the state and three times as high as Johnson County.

Health officials say, despite perceptions, more youth actually have contracted COVID in Wyandotte County than people over 60. And as the main priority remains sending students back to school and keeping them isolated to just their classrooms, team sports put the rest of the public at risk.

“We worry when we allow our kids to go elsewhere and then compete and then come back to Wyandotte County, unfortunately we’ve broken those cohorts, and we may be placing our children at risk,” Dr. Erin Corriveau said.

Sporting events are already banned for Wyandotte County schools and clubs, but teams are moving forward with seasons by planning to play teams outside the county.

“I think it sounds like a good plan on paper, but in real life children are not living in a bubble. Children are doing other activities. They are playing with their friends,” said Heather Von Bevern, parent of a Piper athlete.

Commissioner Mike Kane said he’d never received so many calls and emails about a subject as this one. He said Thursday’s meeting — where they discussed a potential quarantine of athletes who leave — would have been packed if it weren’t on a Zoom.

“They feel it’s actually being dictated, and our approach on this is not what I like. In my mind it’s not acceptable,” Kane said.

“I’ve heard the same thing that Commissioner Kane has heard, that we are dictating. Having been the disciplinarian at a high school and a teacher and a coach, it’s all about dictating. It’s all about saying, ‘You will do this. You will not do this.’ You do that because there’s a greater vision at stake,” Mayor David Alvey responded.

“I had a lot of strong concerns about what he had to say. I personally I’m not one to do what I’m told if I don’t feel it’s right, and I feel like them targeting youth athletes is not the right action,” Von Bevern said.

When asked by commissioners for clarification about the health department presentation, County Administrator Doug Bach said no changes had been made in guidelines as a result, but they are considering them.