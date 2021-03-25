UK study: Most people hospitalized with COVID-19 haven’t fully recovered months later

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Seven in 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 have not fully recovered months later, according to a new study.

The study from a center in the UK analyzed 1,077 people who were discharged from hospitals between March and November 2020. Brain fog, coughing, trouble breathing, fatigue and continued loss of taste and smell are some of the most common complaints reported five months after being discharged.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say these patients have “long hauler” syndrome. They’ve recovered from the worst impacts of COVID-19 and have tested negative for the virus. However, they still have symptoms. Experts don’t yet know why it happens to some, but not others. The patients are referred to as “long haulers.” They also say that people who had mild cases of COVID-19 can develop long hauler syndrome.

“We don’t understand the full mechanism of why that happens, is it just inflammation that’s slow to resolve? Is it damage to those tissues? Who knows? But especially for things like brain fog and the fatigue we don’t have a good understanding of that mechanism yet,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System.

The Health System has a post-COVID-19 clinic that works with dozens of long haulers to help them get necessary treatment.

“It’s for patients that have persistent symptoms that are lasting more than 12 weeks,” said Dr. Keith Sale, vice president of ambulatory at the health system.

There are so many people suffering from this syndrome, the clinic is focusing on the people who’ve had symptoms for at least three months, to avoid overwhelming the system. For patients suffering with symptoms between four and 12 weeks, doctors say primary care doctors are still the best option.

“If you still have symptoms after 12 weeks, we would love to have your call come our way,” Sale said. “We have set up a triage process with our COVID hotline team where they really work through, not only the referrals, but then reach out to the individual patients and try and figure out what are the symptoms you have because a lot of times we uncover it’s not just one organ system that’s the problem.”

The clinic began with referrals only coming from other doctors in the health system. It is now working to expand the clinic to other doctors in the region and across the state of Kansas.

“If there are primary care physicians who are out there who have been managing patients that are at that 12 week mark and they’re kinda reaching their wit’s end, and want extra support, we certainly have the specialists who are making time in their schedules to do that,” Sale said.

Most patients see an improvement, but there are others who struggle even months later. Studies are underway to learn more about the syndrome.

