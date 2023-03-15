PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A FOX4 follow-up to a story we first brought to viewers in December 2022.

Vova Ahapov, 13, is a Ukrainian teen in the United States with his mother on a medical visa.

The teen has a condition called ‘dystonia’, which causes his muscles to contract involuntarily. His life drastically changed five years ago while walking to an English class in his home country. As he was crossing the street, a car sped through a stoplight that was turning from yellow to red and hit Vova, who miraculously survived.

Vova’s now receiving medical care that he can’t get in Ukraine.

When FOX4 first introduced viewers to Vova, he was staying with a Ukrainian-born woman, Luda Trykosh, and her family in Lee’s Summit. However, a family medical emergency left them unable to provide Vova and his mother with shelter, food, and transportation.

They spoke with FOX4 in the hopes of finding a new host family in the Kansas City metro area.

One week after the story originally aired, Alice and Ron Montgomery from Platte City reached out. What stood out to them was Vova’s diagnosis, since their 28-year-old adopted daughter, Anna, has the very same condition.

“I think we both saw the hand of God in this because there were too many coincidences,” said Alice Montgomery. Not only does her daughter share the condition, but both Anna and Vova underwent deep brain stimulation, which is a surgical treatment that uses an implanted medical device to treat dystonia and other neurological disorders. “[Anna] had a very successful surgery in June with the very same surgeon that Vova had, and the very same neurologist!”

Vova and his mother moved in with the Montgomery’s in late January. In order to communicate, they use Google translate and another translation app.

“That comes in very handy,” said Ron Montgomery, “and sometimes just pointing and talking loudly is how we do it.”

The couple’s home is well-equipped for Vova’s wheelchair. They built it 10 years ago with wider doorways, accessible bathrooms, and a chair lift to accommodate Anna.

“The builder adapted an existing plan specifically to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers,” added Ron. Little did they know it would come in handy a decade later for Vova.

Besides making meals together and a few discussions here and there, Vova and his mom pretty much stay downstairs, which is all theirs.

Vova still goes to therapy twice a week at Ability KC, and his mom works with him at home the other five days. Ron drives them to and from their appointments, and wherever else they may need to go.

As for fun activities, Vova just went skiing for the first time at Snow Creek in February and loved it. He also saw the play Alice in Wonderland, which he understood from a similar Ukrainian story, and got a free bass guitar while getting treatment in Omaha, Nebraska for three weeks.

His mom says his new life goal is to be a bass player.

“This is the least I can do if it can help this young man,” Alice said.

Vova and his mom hope to return to Ukraine this summer. However, paying for two, one-way plane tickets is challenging since she can’t legally work in the U.S. and all of her money is going to Vova’s medical premiums.

Their first host family in Lee’s Summit has set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses and flight home.

They’ve also said you can contact them through Facebook to talk about donating. If you’re interested, contact Luda Trykosh via Facebook. She asks that you send her a direct message.