KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, people all across the world continue to show their support for the Ukrainians, but for many who have family there, the days seem longer and the fear ever so present.

“I want people to know that Ukrainian people are hurting. Ukraine is more than just my country, that is my home. That is where I grew up and it means a lot to me,” said Natalya Roh, who spent the first nine years of her life in Ukraine.

The situation now has made Roh reminisce on her childhood there.



“We would grow the fruits, the vegetables, the grain and everything,” said Roh.



Now, as Roh watches her home land experience an invasion from Russia, her family, particularly her aunt, who’s hiding from Russian forces, seeking cover in bomb shelters and locked in due to a 48 hour curfew from the government, brings tears to her eyes.



“Very emotional. I have to tell you, they were told to lock up the doors, turn off the lights, keep quiet. Do not go out at all, because there’s gunfire in the streets,” Roh said.



She just wishes she could be able to do more to help.



“I just feel helpless, I keep up with my family. I’m trying to do everything I can for them,” Roh said.



Roh and Alex Martini, who is Ukrainian born but was an orphan who came to the states years ago, has hope for a better tomorrow.



“I strongly believe there’s hope in Ukraine, and we are fighting,” Roh said.



“Just take every advantage. Tell your parents, tell your family that you love them,” said Martini.



Roh said it is not the time to condemn the Russian people. In fact, she says they’re bothers and sisters.

