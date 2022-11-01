KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri-Kansas City student’s legacy will help other college students reach their dreams.

UMKC established the Remington R. Williams Award in honor of Williams and his service as a Student Representative to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Williams, 25, died on June 8, when his Mercedes was struck by a speeding Jeep that ran a red light at the intersection of 75th Street and Ward Parkway.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Zackary J. Zorich with a Class B felony of driving while intoxicated, resulting in death, in connection with Williams’ death. He is scheduled to be in court again next month.

Williams is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law and was working on a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis at the time of his death.

He also earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Spanish from Georgetown College in 2019 where he served as student body president, as well as the leader of several other organizations.

The newly established UMKC award will recognize students who made an impact on the university and inspired other students. Winners will also exhibit outstanding character and advocate for both academic and extracurricular activities on campus.

Any student, faculty, or staff member may nominate a qualified individual for a Williams Award by submitting a nomination form.

Each recipient will receive a $1,000 award and a medal to wear at graduation. The awards is the highest non-academic award given to students by the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.