UMKC follows Kansas City and University of Missouri, reinstating mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City will require students, faculty, staff and visitors to again wear masks in public settings while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate requirement will be in effect starting Aug. 2.

Beginning Monday, all four University of Missouri System campuses are instituting the mask requirement. Those campuses are in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla, and St. Louis. The University said the step is in an effort to slow the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The requirement will remain in place at all four universities until at least Sept. 15, when the policy will be reevaluated.

At UMKC, masks will be required in classrooms, laboratories, libraries, meeting rooms and any other public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. That includes a continuation of our policy to wear masks in all community spaces in UMKC residence halls.

Masks are still required in hospitals or other health-care settings, and public transportation settings.

The Universities will also require anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks at all times while on campus, indoors and outdoors. Health leaders recommend everyone wears masks while on campus, even if after being fully vaccinated.