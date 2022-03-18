KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of future doctors are matched with residency programs across the country. Match Day takes place on the same day, at the same time at medical school all over the U.S.

It’s been a long time coming for University of Missouri-Kansas City students.

“This is a highly complicated computerized system where medical student interview programs rank student, students rank programs and then no one knows,” Dean and Professor of Pediatrics Mary Anne Jackson said. “So, this really is a magic envelop referred by some people where they open it up and you heard all the cheering.”

Cheers, smiles and a dose of happy tears. This moment is the result of 4-6 years of hard work and 12-hour study days.

The fate of more than 100 UMKC medical students unfolded in envelopes Friday.

“I was nervous and excited,” Gus Frank said. “I’m ready to be a doctor.”

Shubhika Jain opened her envelope to see her top choice, Stanford.

“It was just joy and shock, and then the tears started flowing and my parents and my family were right there, and just being surrounded by friends,” Jain said. “It’s just indescribable because all the work that you’ve put in just culminates to that one moment. So, just incredible.”

These future doctors know the proud people taking pictures, their parents, also captured a dream.

“It was a dream of mine and, as much as, a dream it was to become a doctor, it was my parents dream too,” Jain said. “So, to have them here with me and my sister is just incredible and just having them next to me when I opened that envelope was amazing.”

“All the long nights were worth it,” Reynaldo Gomez said.

He’s the first in his family to enter the medical field. His parents moved here from Venezuela.

“Knowing all that they went through, so I could be in this position, it’s something I’ll truly never take for granted,” Gomez said.

Although the journey through this pandemic was challenging, Frank said it gives them a leg up.

“It was a very hindering part of our medical school, but it really trained us to be this better generation of doctors who are ready to deal with this pandemic and ready to shut it down at its core,” Frank said.

Spoken like a true doctor.

Jackson is a proud professor. She remembers being in their shoes, on this day, as a Roo.

“I celebrate them for their hard work, for their resilience, for the courage they’ve had for going through medical school,” Jackson said.

Faculty and student alike are ready to take on the next chapter.

Lauren Gresham will stay local. She matched into dermatology at the University of Kansas Health System.

“It feels amazing. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment since I started medical school,” Gresham said. “So, this day has been extremely surreal and just so exciting to be here with my friends and family.”

