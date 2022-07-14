KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the University of Missouri – Kansas City, a power outage will leave the schools of medicine and dentistry, as well as the Hospital Hill apartment complex, without power for 24 hours.

UMKC said dental clinics are canceled Thursday and classes will move to remote learning and work.

The power outage does not affect the health sciences building.

Evergy said an issue to a circuit in an underground part of the electrical grid caused the outage to the area impacting up to 700 people.

Crews identified it as a cable failure, most likely caused by the fluctuation in temperature throughout the day and have been switching many to other circuits.

We have diverted all crews that can work on underground equipment to the area and we are using every resource we can that can fit in the space. However, the fact that the problem is underground will make the repair more difficult and time consuming. Evergy

According to Evergy’s outage map, 406 customers are without power in that area. Evergy anticipates repairs will be finished by the late afternoon or evening, restoring power to all customers.

