UMKC prepares for layoffs as all departments face up to 17.5% budget cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the University of Missouri-Kansas City tries to weather the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Mauli Agrawal has asked all academic departments and administrative units to cut their budgets by 12.5% to 17.5%, KCUR reports.

In a Monday email obtained by the Kansas City Business Journal, Agrawal said the cuts could lead to layoffs, furloughs, reductions in adjunct instructors and non-tenure-track faculty, increased faculty teaching loads, frozen stipend offers for graduate students and a “significant reduction” in non-compensation expenses.

“We do not yet have precise information on enrollment impacts or federal and state government support, so many (fiscal year 2021) variables are uncertain,” Agrawal wrote in the email. “Nonetheless, we anticipate that revenues will be significantly reduced.”

The flagship University of Missouri school in Columbia has also announced weighing major cuts in the face of decreased funding.