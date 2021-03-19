UMKC to have in-person commencement at Kauffman Stadium in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal announced that Kauffman Stadium will host an in-person commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates in May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 commencement was virtual and had Don Cheadle, actor and Kansas City native, as the speaker.

“We are happy that now we can return to an in-person event that is more like the traditional ceremony we’ve come to expect – and at the home of our beloved Kansas City Royals,” Agrawal said. “We are grateful that the organization could accommodate our 2020 and 2021 graduates.”

Four ceremonies will be held at the home of the Kansas City Royals; three for the 2021 class and one for the 2020 class.

The first ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. for the College of Arts & Sciences, Conservatory and School of Education.

The second ceremony on May 15 will start at 2 p.m. for the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences, School of Dentistry, School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Health Studies and School of Pharmacy.

Sunday, May 16 will be the ceremony for the Henry W. Bloch School of Management, School of Computing and Engineering and School of Law at 10 a.m.

May and December 2020 graduates who choose to come back will walk at 2 p.m. on May 16.

Graduates are limited to two guest that will watch them walk across the stage with COVID-19 restrictions in place. The commencement will also be livestreamed.

“The last twelve months have been difficult on everyone, including the education community,” John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Royals, said. “Students, teachers and administrators throughout our country have worked tirelessly during these uncertain times, so providing this opportunity for UMKC graduates to be celebrated in-person, with their families, is an honor for our organization.”

