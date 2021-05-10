Unable to celebrate birthday in 2020, Belton World War II veteran gets help to celebrate 101st birthday in 2021

BELTON, Mo. — His 100-year-old birthday happened during shelter in place orders in Kansas City last year, so this year, 101-year-old Russ Witt is getting a second chance at his centennial celebration.

Witt is a World War II Army infantry veteran who helped liberate the Aleutian Islands from the Japanese in 1942 and 1943.

He grew up on a cattle ranch in Nebraska during what he calls the “horse and buggy” days.

Witt was married for 54 years before his wife passed away.

His favorite food is ribeye steak.

“I don’t know if I have any secrets or not but I try to have a good outlook and every day is a gift from God,” Witt said. “Don’t waste it. Do something constructive. I tried to live by that. I grew up being honest and that’s my best thing that ever happened to me. Outside of that I don’t know that I did anything different than anybody else or not.”

Witt’s favorite vacations were trail rides in Nebraska and in Custer State Park in South Dakota.

His best advice, “You don’t know what tomorrow will bring, so make every day count.”