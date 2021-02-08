‘Unbelievably bitter’: Metro outdoor workers brave dangerously cold temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Outdoor workers must brave Kansas City’s dangerously cold temperatures.

Temperatures that will be staying in the area for the next week.

“It feels like North Dakota, or South Dakota. The good gloves are no good, wool, no good,” said traveler, Robert Evans. “If I could, I would go back to Texas for a little bit.”

‘Unbelievably bitter’ is how one metro resident described the extreme temperatures.

“It’s a challenge keeping warm in weather like this, lucky we got good heaters in the trucks,” said Forest Decker, the Deputy Director of Operations for the KCMO Public Works Department.

Kansas City Public Works Department said crews are working 24-hour days, hundreds of people working each shift and at times, as many as 200 snow-plows around the city.

The weather does not stop work, but many say the frigid temperatures do make things difficult.

“These cold temperatures are really, really, hard on equipment. Especially the plows, hydraulics, anything like that, tends to break a lot easier when it’s cold like this,” Decker said. “We have a lot of breakdowns in temperatures like this.”

Emergency first responders, delivery drivers and parking attendants are more people who have no choice but to face the cold.

Something many will have to deal with for the next coming days.

“Roads are a little bit rough, but we are managing, so far surviving,” Dennison Schultz said.