NEW ORLEANS — According to TickPick, prices for a ticket to the NCAA National Championship game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks are the lowest on record.
The get-in ticket price is as low as $28 and the average ticket price is around $337.
For the lower level, the cheapest ticket is $178.
According to reports, ticket prices plummeted following the Tar Heels’ victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
Fans have been lining up outside Caesars Superdome since Monday morning to get in as soon as doors open.
The Tar Heels and Jayhawks will take the court at 8:20 p.m. as the two blue bloods look to add another national title to their trophy case.