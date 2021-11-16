Undefeated Lincoln Prep football team tackling more than just other teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While history is being made by the Lincoln College Preparatory Academy football team, their success doesn’t come without challenges.

“They have to jump through hoops, their weight rooms are outside, the inside is condemned. The conditions aren’t safe,” said Tammy Timmons, mother of a senior football player. “They wear ‘For the City’, we all do, that’s who they play for, for the city. We don’t feel like we have that support.”

Two years ago, the school was the site of a brand new and electric blue football field, but parents like Timmons, say in other areas, progress has fallen short.

Last month, the school athletic weight room, built in a pool was condemned after it was deemed unstable during an inspection.

The new location is outdoors.

“When it’s in the heat, you know, they come out here, you got to be hydrated, ready to face that, or when it’s cold, we all know in the Midwest, it can be both of those temperatures in one day,” Timmons said.

Besides the weight room, which impacts all athletics, the field still lacks any amenities from concessions to restrooms.

While the team is undefeated with a record breaking 11-0 record, possibly their biggest concern is lacking the 1,900 seats required by The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) to host certain games.

Their upcoming Class-4 state quarter final game against Smithville this Friday could be moved.

“They’re doing it not for us, not for them, but they are doing it for the city. The community. I just want everybody to be behind us. I would love for them to play on this field. They deserve to be able to play on their own turf,” said another parent, Ebony Bell.

FOX4 is told there is a possibility the game could be held at the site.

The district is reportedly working with staff and parents to find 900 additional seating needed to host the game.

Statement from Kansas City Public Schools:

“Lincoln has many constraints due to its historic nature and age of the building. We are working with the students, families, coaches and staff to find ways to accommodate some of the shortcomings of the facility. This means working on the locker rooms, weight rooms and field capacity. Lincoln has proven to be a winning program and we need to have the amenities to go along with what the students deserve. We continue to work on providing the best amenities while also working through the many constraints of the site. We hope in future facilities planning and even in our larger Blueprint 2030 strategic planning process that we can address some of these issues not only at Lincoln but at all of our schools.”

“These boys face a lot when they leave these buildings, a lot in their personal lives, coming here to play football shouldn’t be a worry on their mind. We [parents] want to make sure they only focus on football,” Timmons said.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.