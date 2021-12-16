Under new mayor, Wyandotte County votes to end indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County voted 6-4 Thursday night to end its current indoor mask mandate despite recommendation from public health officials to maintain it.

Wyandotte County commissioners voted Nov. 18 to extend the current mask mandate to Jan. 6. The mandate did not include Bonner Springs or Edwardsville.

Wyandotte County/KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner, who was sworn into office Monday, added a new item to Thursday’s full commission meeting’s agenda asking commissioners to consider removing the current indoor mask mandate.

The mandate is set to end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

It was announced Thursday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Kansas but the CDC anticipates that it is likely already in Wyandotte County, according to the health department.

Health officials say many Wyandotte residents remain unvaccinated with less than 50% fully vaccinated.

Doctors have warned that by dropping mask mandates, the community, and the country, will see another surge over the winter.