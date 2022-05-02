KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following an NFL Draft that saw two KC area standouts get taken in the third and seventh rounds, it appears more players are going to get their shot at making a team.

Rachaad White (Center High School/Arizona State) went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 91st pick, and Skylar Thompson (Fort Osage/Kansas State) went to Miami with the 247th pick during the actual draft.

For players who don’t hear their name called, free agency is their next chance at making an NFL team. Mario Goodrich (Lee’s Summit West/Clemson) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which included a $217,000 guaranteed contract.

Joining Goodrich, Storey Jackson, Lucas Krull, Duron Lowe, Gerrit Prince and Sam Webb will all get a chance to prove themselves as undrafted free agents.

Jackson comes from Olathe North High School and signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

He attended Hutchinson Community College before going to Prairie View A&M, where he was a finalist for the Buck Buchannan Award, given to FCS’ most outstanding defensive player. The first-team All Southwestern Athletic Conference led the nation in tackles per game with 16.7 before transferring to Liberty, where led the team in sacks.

Webb comes from Excelsior Springs High School where he earned All-State honors, before going to Missouri Western.

He was two time All-MIAA performer as a Griffon and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Krull comes from Mill Valley where he nabbed 52 receptions for 745 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with a state championship in his senior season.

He then attended the University of Florida before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned second team All-ACC. Krull signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Prince went to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School where he earned Second Team All-Sunflower League before going to Butler Community College and the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he gathered second team All-Conference USA.

Prince signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lowe also attended Shawnee Mission Northwest before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas, where he collected two interceptions, 24 pass-breakups and one forced fumble in his senior season.

He attended Butler Community College before going to the University of Texas at El Paso and Liberty, earning All-Conference USA Honorable mention at the fromer. Lowe signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

