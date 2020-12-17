Unemployment inches down in Missouri as state recovers from pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s economic development agency on Wednesday announced unemployment dropped slightly in November, but it’s still higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Employment increased by 17,400 jobs last month, according to data from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.4% in November.

The data show Missouri’s economy is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the same time last year, the state unemployment rate is 1% higher.

Employment in November dropped in Missouri government jobs and the hospitality field. There were employment gains in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment is also up in education and health care.