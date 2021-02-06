Unemployment recipient shocked after receiving letter saying he owes Missouri more than $7,000

ST. LOUIS – Mike Conners received a notice from Missouri’s Division of Employment Security and thought it was a scam. The letter notified the St. Louis resident he was overpaid for his unemployment benefits last year.

He called the Missouri Department of Labor and learned it was no scam. He owes $7,528.

The notice reads, “Please make your check or money order payable to the Division of Employment Security.”

The state is also telling those who were overpaid, they can work out a payment plan.

“I couldn’t even think about how to start to pay it back,” Conners said.

The out-of-work salesman said it was last year when a department of labor representative told him he qualified for the benefits. He does not feel he should be required to pay them back.

A hearing in Jefferson City on February 2 examined the issue. The state reports overpaying $150 million in benefits last year.

State Senator Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) has received calls from constituents sharing similar concerns.

Roberts said lawmakers are working on addressing a situation he feels should not be happening.

“Every legislator that I’ve spoken to thinks that’s ridiculous,” Roberts said.

He wants Missourians to know they can file an appeal and encourages anyone in his district with questions to contact the Missouri Department of Labor, his office by calling 573-751-4415, or send an email to Steve.roberts@senate.mo.gov