KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department will now distribute COVID-19 booster vaccine doses to children between the ages of 5-11.

The shots will be available by appointment only at health department’s office at 619 Ann Avenue. Appointments can be made by calling 913-573-8815.

A week ago, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for the age group citing data that reinforced the neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant.

“These data reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group,” Pfizer said then, adding: “The vaccine was well tolerated with no new safety signals observed.”

The Johnson County Health Department began the distribution of booster shots for the age group on Monday at the Olathe and Mission offices, as well as doctor’s offices and pharmacies in the area.