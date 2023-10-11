KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced Wednesday night it has decided to deactivate its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to recent changes made on the social media platform.

The UG said it will now focus on its own website and other social media platforms as primary sources of information for residents in the community.

The deactivation will not affect individual X accounts such as fire, police or sheriff that are monitored independently, according to the UG.

“Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, we’ve noticed through monthly metrics that our tweets do not perform well and simply do not have the reach to justify the level of effort needed to break through on this channel,” the UG announced on Facebook Wednesday night.

The UG said the introduction of new paywalls has also made its content less accessible and is a barrier to entry for potential audiences.

“We will continue to focus on our other social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, Nextdoor, LinkedIn and Instagram and investigate newer social media platforms to determine their usefulness for our social media needs,” the UG said on Facebook.