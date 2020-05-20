Unified Government ditches ReStart WyCo plan after 10 days to align with state reopening

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has decided to follow state guidance on reopening after trying a county-specific plan that lasted for 10 days.

ReStart WyCo went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on May 10 as the county’s stay-at-home order ended. The UG’s reopening plan was unified with Jackson County and Johnson County, Kansas, but details of those plans differed across county lines.

Wyandotte County leaders detailed their reopening plan, which was visualized through colored zones. In the red zone, restaurants were still limited to pick-up or delivery only. Retailers could reopen but only for pick-up or delivery. Salons, spa services, gyms, entertainment venues, community centers and museums remained closed. This zone was set to last for 14 days, or until May 25.

However, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the state would begin a modified Phase 2, allowing some businesses to reopen starting on May 22. The new phase begins only four days after Kansas began Phase 1.5, a step the governor said was needed because the state’s daily rate of disease spread had not diminished enough to enter Phase 2.

“The residents and businesses of Wyandotte County have made significant progress in reducing transmission of OCVID-19 and flattening the curve,” Dr. Allen Greiner, chief medical officer of the UG’s health department, said in a statement.

The statement, released by the UG, says the decision to follow the state plan was made partially to help residents keep track of which plans apply. Here’s part of that statement:

In listening to feedback, the Unified Government recognized that residents and businesses faced a confusing mix of state and local guidance regarding the re-opening of businesses, activities venues, and other key community segments. The temporary suspension of the ReStart WyCo plan, and adoption of the State Phase 2 plan, will make it easier for residents and businesses to comply with guidance that keeps patrons and families safer. The State’s Phase 2 plan is available to view or download online at covid.ks.gov. Unified Government Public Relations

Wyandotte County has the third-highest case count in the state of Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 webpage.

As of May 20, the county reported 1,217 positive cases, 71 deaths and 387 recoveries. However, a graph of daily cases in the county shows the rate has decreased and begun to plateau since May 8. It’s unclear if that trend will continue, since there have been other times two months that look as though cases were leveling off before rapidly increasing again.